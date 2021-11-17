Omaha’s holiday lights festival aims to ‘Shine the Light on Hunger’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s holiday lights festival has moved into its 22nd year.

The city will turn on its lights beginning Nov. 22 and will keep them burning until Jan. 3rd.

The festival, typically at the Gene Leahy Mall, will take place at the Old Market for the second year in a row.

But a major part of this festival aside from the fun is to focus on helping those who may be facing tough times this holiday season.

Volunteers have already begun packing boxes full of food for this year’s Shine the Light on Hunger campaign as the number of those in need continues to grow.

Officials at the Food Bank for the Heartland tell 6 News that the pandemic has increased that need, but they’re hoping the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign can make a significant difference.

“We need people to be in that spirit, we are facing a hunger crisis like this organization has not faced in its forty years of existence,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The pandemic impacted our lower-wage earners and when our lower-wage earners fall behind it takes a long time for them to dig out of the hole financially — it takes years.”

There is constant activity in the Food Bank’s warehouse but it still has to buy more of the food stocked. The Food Bank for the Heartland tells 6 News that donations are down, prices are up, and the dollar doesn’t stretch as far as it used to.

“Right now the food bank is spending, on a monthly basis, about $780,000 a month to purchase food,” Barks said. “But we’re not able to acquire as much food as we used to due to inflation.”

As officials prepare to kick off the city’s light festival, they made sure to remind people that now is the time to give.

“The Shine the Light on Hunger campaign begins today and continues through Dec. 31 for all the ways that you can help reach our goal of raising two million meals,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Officials at Food Bank for the Heartland say the need to help won’t end when Santa is gone — they believe the city of Omaha will continue to reach out and help those in need long after the holiday season.

“We have seen this community rally behind our mission year after year, after year,” Barks said.

The Food Bank for the Heartland helps with food shortages across the bank’s 93-county service area in both Nebraska and western Iowa.

