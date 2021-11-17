Nebraska federal grand jury returns seven indictments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced that the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned seven unsealed indictments.

The following indictments were handed down Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

Timothy S. Daly, 49, of Ponca, Neb. Daly is facing charges of attempted enticement of a minor with a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.

Christian Genchi, 28, of Omaha, is facing charges in a two-count indictment: possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, the drug count carries a possible maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a $20,000,000 fine; the weapons charge would carry a possible maximum penalty of life imprisonment consecutive to the first count.

Bryan William Gloe, 44, of Plainview, Neb., is facing four charges: possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; the other three counts charge the defendant with distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a $10,000,000 fine for the possession charge and a possible maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and a $1,000,000 fine for the remaining charges.

Omar Vaillant, Jr., 39, of Omaha is facing charges in a three-count indictment. Count 1 charges him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine with a maximum possible penalty of 20 years imprisonment and a $1,000,000 fine if convicted. Count 2 charges Vaillant with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime with a possible max penalty of life imprisonment consecutive to Count 1. Count 3 charges him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and carries a max possible penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Patrick Walker, 55, is facing charges in a two-count indictment: assault on an officer with physical contact and bodily injury and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. If convicted, that officer assault count carries a maximum possible penalty of 20 years imprisonment. The other could net a sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Leonard Woodrum, Jr., 56, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. That maximum penalty, if convicted, is life imprisonment and a $20,000,000 fine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also reports that there is an allegation to forfeit U.S. currency seized in early July.

Domingo Zacarias-Ciprian, 41, is facing charges in a three-count indictment: Unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature carries a max possible penalty of 15 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, if convicted. If found guilty of possession with intent to transfer five or more documents or authentication features, he could see a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Sale of a card purporting a social security card, if convicted, carries a possible maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

