Advertisement

Katie Comfort Dog helps kids get vaccinated with hugs at Three Rivers clinic

By Tara Campbell
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For the youngest of those getting the shot, there’s a little support along the way.

A sticker of Katie Comfort Dog helps with the nerves and a promise to meet her post-vaccine.

“It gives her a sense of relief and comfort almost, like something she enjoys to see, makes her feel more comfortable,” said parent Keena Plantenga.

Having Katie provide some peace includes a lot of petting.

“I think it’s nice to have a dog to help me calm down,” said 10-year-old Mason Buzzle.

There’s some calm amid a COVID storm and as cases soar, the Three Rivers Public Health Department is seeing some of its worst COVID numbers ever.

RELATED: Three Rivers Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard

“Since the middle of October, our case rates have nearly tripled. Last week we had over 420 cases per 100,000 population for the seven days which is the highest rate we’ve had since January 3 and approaching or peak numbers from last fall,” said Caleb Kuddes, Three Rivers Public Health Dept.

All Saunders, Dodge, and Washington Counties hover just above a 50% vaccination rate.

“If you haven’t, get vaccinated against COVID-19 and since the eligibility has been extended to kids 5 to 11, get your kids vaccinated,” said Kuddes.

The kids are lining up and Katie is in the next room ready with a hug.

“I like it. Because she calms me down,” said 10-year-old Casey Kern.

For that required 15 minute wait, Katie Comfort Dog helps to get shots into the arm and legs of some of the youngest of the young.

“Kids drive pandemics, that’s been a message that’s come out from the experts the entire time they get sick they bring the virus home to people who are more susceptible,” said Kuddes.

These children are helping to put an end to the pandemic one pet at a time.

Katie has traveled the county helping people through natural disasters and more. She’s one of many dogs nationwide serving with Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
WWE announced Monday that Smackdown will return to Omaha in 2022 with the Women's Championship...
WWE Smackdown announces championship match in Omaha
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: Another 200+ positive cases in Douglas County
I authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
UNMC clinical trial testing oral COVID-19 drug that aims to lessen symptoms, lower hospitalizations
Family members say the couple were planning to get vaccinated before their wedding. But before...
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 one week apart
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Nov. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths, 1 was vaccinated