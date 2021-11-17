Katie Comfort Dog helps kids get vaccinated with hugs at Three Rivers clinic

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For the youngest of those getting the shot, there’s a little support along the way.

A sticker of Katie Comfort Dog helps with the nerves and a promise to meet her post-vaccine.

“It gives her a sense of relief and comfort almost, like something she enjoys to see, makes her feel more comfortable,” said parent Keena Plantenga.

Having Katie provide some peace includes a lot of petting.

“I think it’s nice to have a dog to help me calm down,” said 10-year-old Mason Buzzle.

Post-vaccination hugs compliments of Katie Comfort Dog. ⁦She’s making the process a lot less stressful for a lot of young children. ⁦@threerivers_ph⁩ @katiecomfortdog⁩ pic.twitter.com/1bXbNiqS9g — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) November 16, 2021

There’s some calm amid a COVID storm and as cases soar, the Three Rivers Public Health Department is seeing some of its worst COVID numbers ever.

“Since the middle of October, our case rates have nearly tripled. Last week we had over 420 cases per 100,000 population for the seven days which is the highest rate we’ve had since January 3 and approaching or peak numbers from last fall,” said Caleb Kuddes, Three Rivers Public Health Dept.

All Saunders, Dodge, and Washington Counties hover just above a 50% vaccination rate.

“If you haven’t, get vaccinated against COVID-19 and since the eligibility has been extended to kids 5 to 11, get your kids vaccinated,” said Kuddes.

The kids are lining up and Katie is in the next room ready with a hug.

“I like it. Because she calms me down,” said 10-year-old Casey Kern.

For that required 15 minute wait, Katie Comfort Dog helps to get shots into the arm and legs of some of the youngest of the young.

“Kids drive pandemics, that’s been a message that’s come out from the experts the entire time they get sick they bring the virus home to people who are more susceptible,” said Kuddes.

These children are helping to put an end to the pandemic one pet at a time.

Katie has traveled the county helping people through natural disasters and more. She’s one of many dogs nationwide serving with Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry.

