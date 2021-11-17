Iowa virus cases lead to rise in hospitalizations, ICU cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - State data shows hospitalizations, people in intensive care and deaths from COVID-19 are all up in Iowa.

The information released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health data says 544 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 123 who are in intensive care.

The latest report posted 102 deaths, which the agency says occurred between Sept. 15 and Nov. 11. The state is now reporting 7,268 deaths.

Iowa is 15th in the nation for the death rate in the past week with 3.1 deaths per 100,000 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.