Five people escape early morning house fire in Papillion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people and their dog escaped a house fire in Papillion early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:38 a.m. for a home on South 128th Street.

Firefighters say two adults and three children were out of the house before they arrived. The dog had to be rescued, but is expected to be okay.

One person did receive medical treatment at the scene.

Crews say the flames fully engulfed the backside of the home and took some time to get under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

