Advertisement

Five people escape early morning house fire in Papillion

The call came in at 2:38 a.m. for a home on South 128th Street
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people and their dog escaped a house fire in Papillion early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:38 a.m. for a home on South 128th Street.

Firefighters say two adults and three children were out of the house before they arrived. The dog had to be rescued, but is expected to be okay.

One person did receive medical treatment at the scene.

Crews say the flames fully engulfed the backside of the home and took some time to get under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Law enforcement said 24-year-old Alec Veatch, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with one...
Former police officer in Iowa charged with sexual abuse of minor
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

Latest News

Family and pet escape Papillion House fire.
Papillion house fire
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cooler and blustery weather sticks with us the rest of the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release