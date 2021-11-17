Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy days ahead as our temperature roller coaster continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cool down continues even as winds lighten up tonight... lows fall to the 20s for most of E Nebraska and W Iowa by early Thursday morning. It’ll be a chilly start:

Thursday's highs (wowt)

Lighter winds and more sunshine will help make Thursday feel a bit more comfortable for many compared to Wednesday despite it being a cooler day. Highs will only climb into the 40s for most... NW Iowa may see a few areas struggle to break out of the 30s today:

Tonight's lows (wowt)

It’ll be a roller coaster of a week as another ridge builds in after that, warming us back to the mid-50s by the start of the weekend... followed by another cool down to the 40s ahead of Thanksgiving. These temperature fluctuations come with gusty winds! Friday will be one of these windy days with gusts as high as the 40s:

Windy Friday (wowt)

Other than temperature fluctuations, on a off cloudier days, and gusty winds we have a fairly quiet weather pattern leading up to Thanksgiving.

Weekend preview (wowt)

That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday. However, we are watching the potential for some unsettled weather and perhaps snow across the central U.S. in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe... this may impact travel to other areas but it is still too soon to be certain about the pattern. Stay with us as we continue to track it!

