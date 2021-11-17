Council Bluffs Police: K-9 Rudy on the mend, hopes to rejoin force soon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in September, 6 News reported a Council Bluffs K-9 that was seriously injured in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, authorities with the Council Bluffs Police Department reported that K-9 Rudy is on the mend and back on track to once again serve the community.

“I’m just grateful that he’s here with us,” said Officer Colby McCord, K-9 Rudy’s handler.

It was in late Sept. when K-9 Rudy fell off the roof of an abandoned three-story building while searching for suspects. He was seriously injured — fracturing his femur and cracking his tibia.

“I saw him instantly hit the concrete and started yelping,” McCord said. “I just lost it. I just ran out of the building as soon as possible to him.”

From there, Rudy was rushed to a vet in Council Bluffs and eventually underwent surgery at Iowa State University.

Officer McCord admits it’s been an emotional ride.

He and K-9 Rudy have an incredibly close bond, the two were partnered together earlier this year and have been inseparable ever since.

“He came into the family,” said McCord. “He’s very, very calm, very loving. We’ve had zero issues ever since he came in.”

Now, nearly eight weeks after the traumatic fall, Rudy is starting to do some light training.

However, the process hasn’t been easy. Officer McCord has been slowly introducing new activities as Rudy continues to heal.

“Now we are up to 20-25 minute walks five times a day,” he said. “We actually were fortunate enough to get into Val Verde Vet Clinic where they have a water treadmill so we are able to go out there two to three times a week.”

Still, work needs to be done before Rudy is back out on the streets. McCord says he’s hopeful his partner will be by his side once again by the end of the year.

“It’s a miracle to see,” said McCord. “I mean anybody else, if I fell off that roof I am certainly not as strong as he is.”

K-9 Rudy has a follow-up appointment scheduled next week with veterinarians at Iowa State University which will hopefully provide Officer McCord a better idea of what’s next in Rudy’s return back to work.

