Behind 22 points from freshman Ryan Nembhard Creighton beats the Huskers 77-69

Huskers basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Huskers basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first road test for Creighton and the Bluejays passed with a 77-69 win in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Led by a true freshman point guard Creighton started fast and finished it off in a hostile environment. Ryan Nembhard, the freshman guard, hit four of five three-pointers to lead all scorers with 22 points.

The Jays led 14-5 less than five minutes in, Alex O’Connell had nine of those 14, he finished with 13. Creighton then pushed the lead out to 25-10. Nebraska then went on a first-half 9-0 run, eventually making it a four-point game at the half. The Huskers cut the difference to one in the second half but never got over the hump. Kobe Webster led Nebraska off the bench with 20 points. In fact, the Huskers bench scored 42 points, in part due to Trey McGowens only playing 9:42 in the first half. It wasn’t clear where in the game, but he broke the fifth metatarsal in right foot and will be out for an extended period. Fred Hoiberg did know how long after the game he would be out but there should be more information on his recovery once doctors further evaluate the injury.

Hoiberg also said they will fill his spot by committee, it will take more than one person to deliver what Trey gives the Huskers.

