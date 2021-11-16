UNO celebrates Native American Heritage Month with food tour

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Omaha is celebrating Native American Heritage month by introducing students to native cuisine.

On Monday, students were welcomed to Ramona’s in the Historic Florence district. Although it’s branded as a Mexican restaurant, they also offer something else: an Indian taco.

“Well, we make ours with fry bread, ground beef, chili, lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cheese. It’s pretty popular, we have it on special once a week and we normally sell out,” says Donald Chamberlain, owner of Ramona’s.

Chamberlain is also a member of the Omaha Nation Tribe.

So when UNO called and asked if he would host an event to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, it was a no brainer. The event also fell on his late father’s birthday, Henry Warner, giving him even more reason to share his food.

“It’s amazing, I just think a lot of times people forget about Native Americans and it’s just to bring awareness for us saying ‘hey, we’re still out here, we’re still expressing our culture,” he says.

Ramona’s was a stop on UNO’s Heart of Omaha Native American Heritage Month food tour, giving Native and Indigenous students a chance to have a piece of home.

It also gave non-Native students an opportunity to learn more about the Indigenous culture.

“We want to celebrate the fact that Native Americans and Indigenous people are still here. We’re still here, we’re still thriving,” says James LaPointe, with UNO’s Multicultural Affairs Office.

LaPointe says events as simple as eating tacos together helps provide representation and inclusion of different cultures on campus.

“Seeing the Native, Indigenous community on campus and community members come out and support for that, it was huge, because again it brought that sense of belonging and it was something that they miss because you know a lot of them don’t get to have that fry bread or Indian tacos on the daily,” LaPointe adds.

“Oh it’s awesome,” Chamberlain says. “I look forward to hopefully doing this every year. Any time we can expose our culture to everyone and give them a chance to try this real popular dish, it’s a good thing.”

