Advertisement

UNMC to conduct clinical trial on oral drug to prevent COVID-19

(WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine announced the launching of a new clinical research trial for adults who live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the trial will be conducted to evaluate if Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral, can prevent COVID-19 and will assess the safety of the drug.

To date, the World Health Organization reports more than 5 million deaths around the world from COVID-19.

Doctors reported that Molnupiravir, an investigational medicine, demonstrated an “ability to prevent the growth of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” in preclinical studies.

The primary objective of the “MOVe-AHEAD” study, officials say, is to evaluate if Molnupiravir, compared to placebo, is safe and effective at preventing hospitalization or death in adults residing with a person who has COVID-19.

Study participants will reportedly be randomly assigned to receive either the study drug or the placebo every 12 hours for five days with four follow-up visits.

Diana Florescu, MD, professor in the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine and an infectious diseases specialist at Nebraska Medicine, is leading the UNMC clinical trial.

Officials reveal that about 1,300 participants will be recruited for the international study which will take approximately one month.

UNMC and Nebraska Medicine say that there is no cost for the trial drug or trial-related medical tests/exams.

Doctors say you may qualify for the study if you:

  • Are at least 19 years old
  • Have not received a COVID-19 vaccine
  • Have never had COVID-19
  • Live with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
WWE announced Monday that Smackdown will return to Omaha in 2022 with the Women's Championship...
WWE Smackdown announces championship match in Omaha
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Omaha family emotional as memory-filled tree harvested for Christmas at Union Station

Latest News

Family members say the couple were planning to get vaccinated before their wedding. But before...
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 one week apart
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Nov. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths, 1 was vaccinated
Father Keith Winton has been on the COVID-19 frontlines at Nebraska Medicine for a year now and...
Omaha priest pleads for vaccinations as pandemic continues
Black Elk Elementary
Kids return to class at Millard school; masks still required