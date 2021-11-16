UNMC to conduct clinical trial on oral drug to prevent COVID-19
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine announced the launching of a new clinical research trial for adults who live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the trial will be conducted to evaluate if Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral, can prevent COVID-19 and will assess the safety of the drug.
To date, the World Health Organization reports more than 5 million deaths around the world from COVID-19.
Doctors reported that Molnupiravir, an investigational medicine, demonstrated an “ability to prevent the growth of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” in preclinical studies.
The primary objective of the “MOVe-AHEAD” study, officials say, is to evaluate if Molnupiravir, compared to placebo, is safe and effective at preventing hospitalization or death in adults residing with a person who has COVID-19.
Study participants will reportedly be randomly assigned to receive either the study drug or the placebo every 12 hours for five days with four follow-up visits.
Diana Florescu, MD, professor in the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine and an infectious diseases specialist at Nebraska Medicine, is leading the UNMC clinical trial.
Officials reveal that about 1,300 participants will be recruited for the international study which will take approximately one month.
UNMC and Nebraska Medicine say that there is no cost for the trial drug or trial-related medical tests/exams.
Doctors say you may qualify for the study if you:
- Are at least 19 years old
- Have not received a COVID-19 vaccine
- Have never had COVID-19
- Live with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19
