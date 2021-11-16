Union Omaha seeking donated tickets for underserved youth ahead championship game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s professional soccer team, the Union Omaha Owls, will get a chance to win big this Saturday. The team is playing for the USL League One Championships against the Greenville Triumph.

Greenville SC is who the Owls were slated to play in the championship in 2020, but COVID-19 handed them a disappointing end to their season.

Over the weekend, Union Omaha faced off with the Tucson FC, winning six to one, securing their chance to play for the title. And there to experience all the semi-final glory were metro-area kids from historically underserved communities.

“We put out the word to our partners and other community organizations and even just individuals, that we wanted to be able to allow everybody who wants to come to a professional soccer match in Omaha, we wanted to give them that opportunity and in order to do that we needed their help, so we put a call out for ticket donations and we had a great response,” says Union Omaha General Manager Peter Marlette.

“We ended up getting 188 tickets donated,” he adds.

Those nearly 200 kids were able to experience a professional soccer game, something that otherwise may not have been available to them.

As the Owls head into the championship game on Nov. 20, the Union Omaha team is calling on the community to come support the team or buy a ticket to donate to under-resourced groups in the metro.

Marlette says he hopes to see at least 200 donated tickets and is hoping the game will fill Werner Park - all 7,000 seats.

“We’ve got the biggest soccer game in Omaha history coming up and they’re going to be plenty of kids, we hope, who wouldn’t be able to come to a game at all who are going to get to experience that and see something that, who knows if we’ll ever have the opportunity to see it again,” Marlette says.

The outpouring of support for donated tickets started with just one person, and snowballed from there, Marlette says.

“People just flocked to it and people got involved and donated and really took this cause to heart, and it’s really special to see a community do something like that.”

Click here to purchase tickets to Saturday’s championship game. If you’d like to offer a donated ticket, you can email groups@unionomaha.com or call (402) 884-8045.

