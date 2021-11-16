Tuesday Nov. 16 COVID-19 update: Another 200+ positive cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health on Tuesday reported it was caring for 69 COVID-19 patients — five more patients than it reported on Thursday — with 14 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results. Of those, 12 were on ventilators.

Bryan also reported its hospitals were caring for 16 pediatric patients — none with COVID-19 — with three pediatric beds available. Five days ago, there were five pediatric patients in Bryan hospitals.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

(KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County health director reported Tuesday that the area is seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, there were 107 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County — the highest number in over a month, Health Director Pat Lopez said in her weekly update.

For much of late October, the area saw a steady stream of an average of 80 new cases a day in Lancaster County. This past week, it was closer to 112 a day, she said.

All of those aspects caused the health department to raise Lincoln’s COVID-19 Risk Dial from Low-Orange to the Mid-Orange “High Risk” category on Tuesday.

Lopez also reported one additional COVID-19 death Tuesday: a woman in her 50s passed away after contracting the virus.

The vaccination rate among eligible Lincoln-Lancaster County residents, ages 5 and older, is just over 61%. The county said that in just over a week, 15% or about 4,400 kids in the latest age group, 5-11, have received their first dose.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported 209 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past day, bringing the local case total to 90,402.

The new positives bring the seven-day average down to 201 cases from a nearly 10-month high of 222 cases.

Local hospital capacity stats are updated daily according to staffing levels. As of Monday afternoon, local hospitals were 86% full with 198 beds available, up from 164 available the day prior and 108 beds available last week. ICUs were still 88% full, with 35 beds available, up from 22 beds available last week.

Local hospitals are caring for 198 patients as of Monday afternoon, up from 186 reported the day prior. Of those, 60 were in ICUs, with 28 still on ventilators. There were also still four pediatric COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, four adult patients were awaiting COVID-19 tests.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

TUESDAY

Noon to 4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All three vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at Millard Central Middle School, located at 12801 L. St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.

1-6 p.m. drive-through clinic at CHI Health Center arena’s Lot D , located off Abbott Drive – All three vaccines available.

5-7 p.m. at Gateway Elementary, located at 5610 S. 42nd St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

THURSDAY

4-7 p.m. at Beadle Middle School , located at 18201 Jefferson St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. in the cafeteria at DC West High School, located at 401 S. Pine St. in Valley, Neb. – Pfizer vaccines available.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department clinic , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All three vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at Kiewett Middle School , located at 15650 Howard St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

SATURDAY

9 a.m.- 2 p.m. drive-through clinic at CHI Health Center arena’s Lot D , located off Abbott Drive – All three vaccines available.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westside Middle School, located at 8601 Arbor St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

Health department officials said they are planning additional clinics at schools throughout the county in coming weeks, according to the DCHD release. State health officials said Wednesday that they’re expecting 64,200 initial doses of children’s vaccine — enough to cover nearly 35% of Nebraska children in the 5-11 age range.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

DCHD booster plan

All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.

Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:

ages 65 and older

anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting

anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions

anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.

Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:

OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Sarpy/Cass child vaccination clinics

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses:

MONDAY

3-5 p.m. at Springfield Community Center , located at 104 Main St.

4-7 p.m. at Bellevue Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive

TUESDAY

4-7 p.m. at Papillion-LaVista South High School, located at 10799 NE-370 in Papillion

MONDAY, NOV. 22

1-3 p.m. at Louisville Public Schools, located at 202 W. 3rd St.

Appointments are recommended but not required.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

