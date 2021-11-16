Advertisement

School district in Iowa drops ‘Mohawk’ mascot, name

Mason City Mohawks
Mason City Mohawks(Darian Leddy)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Mason City schools will drop the mascot “Mohawks” in favor of a brand that doesn’t exploit Native American tribal symbols and imagery.

The Mason City Board of Education voted Monday to retire the “Mohawk” name and mascot and begin the search for a new mascot in January. Officials plan to have a new mascot and name selected by July 1.

The move comes after the Meskwaki Nation in Iowa and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council of Akwesasne, New York, objected to the Native-themed mascot. Calls for such changes have grown more insistent across the country in recent years

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
WWE announced Monday that Smackdown will return to Omaha in 2022 with the Women's Championship...
WWE Smackdown announces championship match in Omaha
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Omaha family emotional as memory-filled tree harvested for Christmas at Union Station

Latest News

Law enforcement said 24-year-old Alec Veatch, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with one...
Former police officer in Iowa charged with sexual abuse of minor
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
crime scene tape
Police: Iowa Man killed by Waterloo officer had rammed cruiser
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation