Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Record breaking warmth in the forecast today!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s, much likely Monday. We’re going to warm quite a bit this afternoon though! Well into the 70s for highs with records very much in play. The record high today is 73 degrees set in 2016. I have 74 in the forecast this afternoon.

Tuesday Record
Tuesday Record(WOWT)

We’ll have a south-southwest wind gusting to near 30 mph at times today to help out with the warmth as well.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

There is a cold front set to move through after 7pm tonight. That will flip winds around to the north for the night and send colder air our direction.

Cold Front Night
Cold Front Night(WOWT)

Temperatures will likely be in the 40s the majority of the day Wednesday with a north wind gusting to near 35 mph. We’ll be able to break out into some sunshine in the afternoon as well

Wednesday Wind Gusts
Wednesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

