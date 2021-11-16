Advertisement

Police: Iowa Man killed by Waterloo officer had rammed cruiser

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa - A man has been shot and killed by police in Waterloo after officers say he rammed a patrol car.

Television station KCRG reports that the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on a city street after a short vehicle chase.

Police say the chase began when a driver was spotted driving recklessly and tried to hit an officer’s patrol car. The chase ensued, and several other officers converged to stop the man’s car.

Police say that the driver refused to get out of the car and instead rammed a patrol car.

Police say an officer then fatally shot the driver. Authorities have not released the man’s name, but say he was 42 years old.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
WWE announced Monday that Smackdown will return to Omaha in 2022 with the Women's Championship...
WWE Smackdown announces championship match in Omaha
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Omaha family emotional as memory-filled tree harvested for Christmas at Union Station

Latest News

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation
John Doe 45
FBI asks for help identifying John Doe 45
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
UNMC to conduct clinical trial on oral drug to prevent COVID-19