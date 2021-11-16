OPS proposes aligning calendar across school levels

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools presented their initial plan for the school calendar in 2022-23 and 2023-24, proposing to align schedules for elementary, middle and high school levels.

According to the OPS presentation, which can be found on the district website, “a review of student attendance data found attendance suffers for students who are scheduled to be in session when another level of students are out of school.”

Many parents, including Kathy Roberts, understand why.

“There have been times back to when I had them in three different schools that I would pull out my high school kid early so that she could help out with my other two young kids,” Roberts said. She has four students, one in preschool, one in fourth grade and two in high school. ”It’s just really hard as a parent to work full time and be able to meet those demands your kids have while they’re in school and be on the same page with the teachers.”

The proposed calendar is not yet etched in stone. Students, families and staff can participate in an online survey that closes at the end of November. According to OPS, links will be mailed to the family email address on file. The calendar will come before the board for approval at a later date.

After Monday night’s board meeting, Omaha Education Association president Robert MIller said teachers can’t weigh in until they examine the details.

But as a parent doing her best to juggle across four grade levels, Kathy Roberts likes the idea.

“Especially when I had one in elementary and middle and high school and one in pre-school. pre-school they do conferences as well, it would be great to have everyone on the same page.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.