National Guard opts in to help with Western Nebraska wildfire
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - After the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced a fast-spreading wildfire in western Nebraska, the Nebraska Army National Guard decided Monday they needed to help out.
Nebraska’s National Guard activated nine soldiers with two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to assist state and local agencies that continue to battle the Buffalo Creek wildfire.
The Gering Fire Department reports the fire has burned up to 1,500 acres on Monday due to high winds in the area. Fire officials stated that the flames were only 15% contained.
Authorities say that they have been able to evacuate all people from the property and members of the public are encouraged to stay away from the area.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
