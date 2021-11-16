LPD: Pistol stolen from car break in found outside Campbell Elementary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking into a car break in where firearms were stolen, and one of the pistols was found outside an elementary school.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a home in north Lincoln for a larceny from a vehicle.

LPD said the victim explained that someone had broken into their car and taken three pistols, two rifles, a custom sword and several knives.

According to police, the victim believed that the suspects were able to get into his car through a partially cracked passenger window.

Investigators believe the total loss is $17,000.

Officers processed the scene, canvassed the area and are reviewing surveillance video.

Close by, police said another victim reported that her car had been broken into but the suspect didn’t steal anything.

Then around 4 p.m. on Monday, police were alerted by educators at Campbell Elementary School after a parent found a pistol in a box on the south side of the school’s property.

LPD said investigators discovered that this firearm was one of the pistols that was stolen in the car break in earlier that day.

Lincoln Public Schools sent a message to families with children at Campbell Elementary School.

Campbell families, We wanted to provide you with an update from Lincoln Police after the incident yesterday regarding the weapon found on school property. Yesterday we informed you that parents alerted our staff as they were waiting for dismissal that there was a box on the south side of our property with a handgun and ammunition inside. We immediately secured the item and contacted the Lincoln Police Department to investigate. Lincoln Police have informed us that this weapon was stolen during a vehicle break-in on Sunday evening near Campbell Elementary that was then discarded on school property. The weapon is not connected to any planned threat towards the school, staff or students. There were at least two reported vehicles broken into in the neighborhood around Campbell Elementary near Dodge Street and Ranger Circle. Lincoln Police are asking anyone with security cameras in the area to please review their footage and contact Lincoln Police at (402)441-6000 if they have any information that could assist in their investigation. Our staff will continue to check the school grounds to ensure there are no other concerning items at school. We understand this can be concerning news to hear. Please know that at Campbell Elementary School we work closely with the LPS Security and Threat Assessment Team and local, state and national law enforcement each and every day to ensure school safety. School safety takes a community. If you or your child hears or sees anything of concern, we encourage you to report it immediately to any staff member, the Lincoln Police (402)441-6000, or through the green Safe to Say button on the LPS website.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

