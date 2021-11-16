Advertisement

LPD: Officer jumps into action as group holds down man with a gun

Dadreon Mason
Dadreon Mason(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer with the Lincoln Police Department jumped into action while a group was trying to hold down a man with a gun.

On Monday, around 2:30 p.m., an LPD officer was patrolling near 16th and E Streets.

According to police, the officer heard gunshots and followed where it was coming from.

LPD said the officer saw people holding down a man who had a gun in his hand and the officer joined in helping to get the firearm away from the man.

Police said the officer was able to gain control of the handgun, but the man continued resisting and there was a struggle.

More officers responded to the scene and after a struggle they were able to put the man in custody. The man has been identified as Dadreon Mason.

LPD said the victim explained that Mason had approached him near 13th and E Streets and following an altercation, the victim said Mason threatened to kill him and pointed the gun in the air and fired it.

According to police, the victim tried getting the firearm away from Mason which led to the struggle. LPD said witnesses verified the victim’s account.

Mason was arrested and is facing possession of a deadly weapon by prohibited person, terroristic threats charges and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon charges.

