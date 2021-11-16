Advertisement

Investigators: Propane leak was cause of central Nebraska explosion

Officials say a propane leak was the cause of a building explosion in the small town of Taylor,...
Officials say a propane leak was the cause of a building explosion in the small town of Taylor, Nebraska, on Oct. 19.(N/A)
By Associated Press
Nov. 16, 2021
TAYLOR, Neb. - Investigators say a propane leak caused an explosion last month that leveled a vacant building in the small north-central Nebraska town of Taylor.

No one was injured in the explosion that happened on the afternoon of Oct. 19.

Loup County volunteer firefighters called to the town of fewer than 150 people found the shattered ruins of a vacant downtown building that had been converted into a home.

The blast damaged the post office and a livestock barn on either side of the building and blew out windows for blocks around.

