Huskers offense navigates a game week with new assistant coaches

By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is a new chapter in Scott Frost’s run as head coach at Nebraska. It comes with changes in the offensive staff and a lower salary in 2022. The changes are here though today, for the final two weeks of 2021. It’s not the 2022 staff but it’s not the same staff that coached the first ten games this season either.

It’s one that has been put together on an interim basis and it’s a very different experience for the players that are directly affected. They built relationships with the coaches who are no longer with the program. Those are tight bonds, in many cases, the position coach played a significant role in recruitment, the players choose those coaches while choosing the program.

In a way it does help the staff changes were made a week ago, and yes the team did practice last week but today they are back in a game week routine and have had time to digest what has happened. The challenge for the new offense staff will come from the opposition. Wisconsin’s defense has only allowed a tick more than seven points per game in their six-game winning streak. The Badgers are playing very well defensively and that above all is the biggest hurdle.

