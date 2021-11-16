Advertisement

Grand Island man convicted of domestic assault

Police: Man poured alcohol on wife, set her on fire
Cervantes will be sentenced for attacking his wife.
Cervantes will be sentenced for attacking his wife.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced later this month for a brutal assault on his wife.

Giannini Cervantes, 39, pleaded no contest and was convicted on one count of Second Degree Domestic Assault. Two other domestic assault charges and a weapons charge were dropped. He’ll be sentenced November 30.

Court records indicate that the woman said Cervantes poured alcohol on her leg, then set it on fire and stabbed her leg. This happened in late April at a residence in southeast Grand Island. The woman said Cervantes also punched her in the face multiple times during a later event.

The victim was hospitalized when it was determined that she had broken ribs from an incident with Cervantes.

The maximum sentence for Second Degree Domestic Assault is three years in prison, 18-months probation and a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
WWE announced Monday that Smackdown will return to Omaha in 2022 with the Women's Championship...
WWE Smackdown announces championship match in Omaha
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Omaha family emotional as memory-filled tree harvested for Christmas at Union Station

Latest News

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation
John Doe 45
FBI asks for help identifying John Doe 45
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
UNMC to conduct clinical trial on oral drug to prevent COVID-19