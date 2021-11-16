Advertisement

Former police officer in Iowa charged with sexual abuse of minor

Law enforcement said 24-year-old Alec Veatch, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with one...
Law enforcement said 24-year-old Alec Veatch, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with one count of third degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor.(KCRG)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that a former officer with the Pleasantville Police Department is facing several charges, one of them being sexual abuse of a minor.

Authorities report that the Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into allegations of sexual contact between former officer Alec Veatch and a 15-year-old juvenile.

On Nov. 15, reports state that 24-year-old Veatch was arrested at his home in Norwalk, Iowa. Documents reveal that Veatch was charged with one count each of sexual abuse in the third-degree, lascivious acts with a minor, and enticing a minor.

Veatch was reportedly transferred to the Jasper County Jail on a $17,000 bond - he has since posted bond and been released.

Police say that this is an ongoing criminal investigation and that additional charges will be filed. Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the DCI at 515-725-0030.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
WWE announced Monday that Smackdown will return to Omaha in 2022 with the Women's Championship...
WWE Smackdown announces championship match in Omaha
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Omaha family emotional as memory-filled tree harvested for Christmas at Union Station

Latest News

Mason City Mohawks
School district in Iowa drops ‘Mohawk’ mascot, name
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
crime scene tape
Police: Iowa Man killed by Waterloo officer had rammed cruiser
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation