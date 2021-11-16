Former police officer in Iowa charged with sexual abuse of minor

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that a former officer with the Pleasantville Police Department is facing several charges, one of them being sexual abuse of a minor.

Authorities report that the Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into allegations of sexual contact between former officer Alec Veatch and a 15-year-old juvenile.

On Nov. 15, reports state that 24-year-old Veatch was arrested at his home in Norwalk, Iowa. Documents reveal that Veatch was charged with one count each of sexual abuse in the third-degree, lascivious acts with a minor, and enticing a minor.

Veatch was reportedly transferred to the Jasper County Jail on a $17,000 bond - he has since posted bond and been released.

Police say that this is an ongoing criminal investigation and that additional charges will be filed. Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the DCI at 515-725-0030.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.