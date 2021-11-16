Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation
The agency says he may know the identity of a child victim.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a child who is possibly the victim of sexual exploitation.
FBI Omaha on Tuesday distributed photos of the man, known only as John Doe 45, taken from video files believed to be taken sometime between January and April 2019.
He is described as a white man, with brown hair, a brown mustache, and a brown beard, and can be heard speaking English in the video, according to the FBI news release.
“Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years,” the release states.
Anyone with information about John Doe 45 is asked to submit a tip online at tips.FBI.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).
While the FBI is looking for the man as part of its Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, the agency stressed that no charges have been filed in the case and that man in the photos “is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”
