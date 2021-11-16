Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and cooler Wednesday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm day changes are blowing in! Winds turn gustier and shift in from the N in the evening as our next cold front moves in. This will drop highs back down to the upper 40s on Wednesday and we’ll continue to cool through Thursday!

Windy into Wednesday
Windy into Wednesday(wowt)
Cooling down Wednesday
Cooling down Wednesday(wowt)

It’ll be a roller coaster of a week as another ridge builds in after that, warming us back to the mid-50s by the start of the weekend... followed by another cool down to the 40s ahead of Thanksgiving.

The next 5 days
The next 5 days(wowt)

Other than temperature fluctuations, on a off cloudier days, and gusty winds we have a fairly quiet weather pattern leading up to Thanksgiving. That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday. However, we are watching the potential for some unsettled weather and perhaps snow across the central U.S. in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe... this may impact travel to other areas but it is still too soon to be certain about the pattern. Stay with us as we continue to track it!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
WWE announced Monday that Smackdown will return to Omaha in 2022 with the Women's Championship...
WWE Smackdown announces championship match in Omaha
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Omaha family emotional as memory-filled tree harvested for Christmas at Union Station

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Monday night forecast
Record warmth Tuesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record Tuesday highs, then cooling down