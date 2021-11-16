Advertisement

Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of improperly using COVID-19 relief funds.(Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A new state audit report on government spending accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 members of her staff for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

State Auditor Rob Sand says a review of the state’s payroll system shows the money was used to pay the governor’s office staff, but it’s unclear why she had to take federal money to pay the salaries and why they weren’t initially in her budget.

Reynolds’ office responded Monday by saying she is working to provide federal officials the documentation needed to approve the funds.

