Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is...
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is seen at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman, a first-year Kansas lawmaker who was reprimanded by his colleagues for abusive conduct before taking office, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, on suspicion of domestic battery. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Newly released court documents say a 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker who is charged with domestic battery pushed, hit, and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized.

The probable cause affidavit that was released Tuesday also says Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was “uncooperative” with police during the Oct. 30 fight.

Coleman has acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women.

And he took a temporary “leave of absence” earlier this month following a Johnson County district judge’s order that he undergo a mental health evaluation.

