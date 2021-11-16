Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Newly released court documents say a 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker who is charged with domestic battery pushed, hit, and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized.

The probable cause affidavit that was released Tuesday also says Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was “uncooperative” with police during the Oct. 30 fight.

Coleman has acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women.

And he took a temporary “leave of absence” earlier this month following a Johnson County district judge’s order that he undergo a mental health evaluation.

