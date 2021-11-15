Advertisement

WWE Smackdown announces championship match in Omaha

WWE announced Monday that Smackdown will return to Omaha in 2022 with the Women's Championship...
WWE announced Monday that Smackdown will return to Omaha in 2022 with the Women's Championship match.(WDBJ)
By Justin Kies
Nov. 15, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - World Wrestling Entertainment announced on Monday that WWE Smackdown will be making a return to Omaha in 2022.

For one night only, the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match will be held at the CHI Health Center on Friday, Jan. 14, at 6:45 p.m.

The championship match will include the top two women wrestlers in Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. The WWE release also reveals that Drew McIntyre and the New Day will face-off against the 441-day Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Officials mention that Jimmy and Jey Uso, the smackdown tag team champions, will also be featured during the event.

Other reported wrestlers include Natalya, Happy Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19, and start at $20.

