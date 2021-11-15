Advertisement

Western Nebraska wildfire causes Buffalo Creek wildlife area to close

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced a Sunday afternoon wildfire has spread and...
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced a Sunday afternoon wildfire has spread and caused the closing of the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area.(KOLNKGIN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Sunday evening that the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area has been closed due to a wildfire burning on the property.

The NGPC says the fire began early Sunday afternoon at the wildlife management area in the Wildcat Hills escarpment, located about seven miles southeast of Gering.

Officials report that multiple fire crews, including air support, battled the fire throughout the afternoon as high winds quickly pushed the fire to more than 400 acres.

Authorities state that they have been able to evacuate all people from the property and members of the public are encouraged to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha couple’s car wrongfully towed by police
Developing Civic Auditorium site
Omaha reaches agreement for redevelopment of old Civic auditorium area
Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
North Platte traffic stop leads to arrest of Minnesota homicide suspect
Only on 6: Development in the works for North Omaha
EXCLUSIVE - 24th & Lake redevelopment: Businesswoman has big plans for heart of north Omaha
Westside Football
Westside, Gretna, Bennington among the state semifinal winners

Latest News

BNSF Railway train
Train derails in southeast Iowa, spills coal into Mississippi River
The tradition of selecting a locally-grown tree for the Union Station Christmas tree lives on.
Tree for Omaha’s annual ‘Christmas at Union Station’ comes with years of traditions, memories
Nebraska Douglas County Sheriff's Office logo
Douglas County deputy injured in trespasser incident at youth center
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Big warm up to start the week