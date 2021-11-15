Western Nebraska wildfire causes Buffalo Creek wildlife area to close

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Sunday evening that the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area has been closed due to a wildfire burning on the property.

The NGPC says the fire began early Sunday afternoon at the wildlife management area in the Wildcat Hills escarpment, located about seven miles southeast of Gering.

Officials report that multiple fire crews, including air support, battled the fire throughout the afternoon as high winds quickly pushed the fire to more than 400 acres.

Authorities state that they have been able to evacuate all people from the property and members of the public are encouraged to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.