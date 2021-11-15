LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: UNO announcing athletic director

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials at the University of Nebraska-Omaha are planning to announce the selection of its new athletic director at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The position became available this summer when former AD Trev Alberts was hired to run the athletic department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in July.

