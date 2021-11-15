Advertisement

UNMC’s ice rink to open late Novemeber

The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced Monday that their ice rink will be open this winter from late Nov. to late Jan.(University of Nebraska Medical Center)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center made an announcement Monday on when their famous ice rink will be open to the public this winter.

Their release states that the outdoor ice skating rink will be open from Nov. 27 through Jan. 30. The rink is located just east of 42nd St., in between Emile St. and Dewey Ave.

UNMC reveals that public admission is $7 per person, which includes skates. Officials say that they accept cash or credit cards only - no checks or debit cards.

The outdoor ice skating rink will have varying hours of operation:

  • Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sundays: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

During winter break, Dec. 20 - Jan. 9 hours will be extended to:

  • Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

However, UNMC states the rink will be closed on Christmas Day and will close early, at 5 p.m., on Christmas Eve. The release does confirm the ice rink will be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for regular operating hours.

Officials say that skaters are allowed to bring in outside food and beverages but alcohol is not allowed. They also state that masks are optional as the rink is outdoors.

UNMC will close the skating rink if the air temperature is zero degrees or below, not counting wind chill.

Free parking will be available on the UNMC campus.

