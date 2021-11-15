Advertisement

Train derails in southeast Iowa, spills coal into Mississippi River

BNSF Railway train
BNSF Railway train
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) - A train struck a barge in southeast Iowa late Saturday night, knocking several cars off the tracks and spilling coal into the Mississippi River.

BNSF railroad officials told the Burlington Hawk Eye that two coal cars landed in the river and three others were partially in the water after the collision near Montrose, Iowa that also knocked over two locomotives. One other car that left the tracks remained upright.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said several hundred gallons of diesel fuel also spilled out of the locomotives.

No injuries were reported.

The railroad said it will work to remove any coal that ended up in the river.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha couple’s car wrongfully towed by police
Developing Civic Auditorium site
Omaha reaches agreement for redevelopment of old Civic auditorium area
Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
North Platte traffic stop leads to arrest of Minnesota homicide suspect
Westside Football
Westside, Gretna, Bennington among the state semifinal winners
Only on 6: Development in the works for North Omaha
EXCLUSIVE - 24th & Lake redevelopment: Businesswoman has big plans for heart of north Omaha

Latest News

The tradition of selecting a locally-grown tree for the Union Station Christmas tree lives on.
Tree for Omaha’s annual ‘Christmas at Union Station’ comes with years of traditions, memories
Nebraska Douglas County Sheriff's Office logo
Douglas County deputy injured in trespasser incident at youth center
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Big warm up to start the week
Big warm up to start the week