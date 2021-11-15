Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Warm weather to start the week with record highs possible

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with a rather mild morning as lows will likely be in the 40s as you step out the door. With a mix of sun and high clouds, we should be able to warm quite a bit in the metro today. Temperatures will vary quite a bit across the area this afternoon though with cooler 50s northeast and highs pushing 70 to the southwest.

Highs today in the metro should be able to make into the lower 60s but could easily range a good 5-7 degrees across the metro as well.

Highs on Tuesday will surge even warmer up into record territory in the mid 70s. The record is 73 degrees set in 2016.

Colder air will stream in late Tuesday leading to a much cooler Wednesday and the rest of the week.

