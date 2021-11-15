Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Warm weather to start the week with record highs possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with a rather mild morning as lows will likely be in the 40s as you step out the door. With a mix of sun and high clouds, we should be able to warm quite a bit in the metro today. Temperatures will vary quite a bit across the area this afternoon though with cooler 50s northeast and highs pushing 70 to the southwest.

Areas Highs (WOWT)

Highs today in the metro should be able to make into the lower 60s but could easily range a good 5-7 degrees across the metro as well.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs on Tuesday will surge even warmer up into record territory in the mid 70s. The record is 73 degrees set in 2016.

Tuesday Record High (WOWT)

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Colder air will stream in late Tuesday leading to a much cooler Wednesday and the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.