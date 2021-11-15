Advertisement

Omaha Northwest High School families notified of vague threat

(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Ryan Sjoberg)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools said Monday that student families at Northwest High School were made aware of a threat posted on social media.

An OPS spokesperson said the social media post did not mention a specific school nor name any specifically targeted individuals.

OPS said the district had notified law enforcement of “a social media post that included concerning statements, seen by some students, staff and families in our school community.”

6 News obtained the letter sent to families of Northwest High School on Sunday night thanking “the students who contacted a trusted teacher or administrator with their concerns,” and noting that classes would proceed as normal on Monday.

The full text of the letter reads:

Northwest High Staff and Families,

A safe, welcoming environment at Northwest High is always our top priority. We care deeply about our students and staff.

We are aware of a social media post that included concerning statements, seen by some students, staff and families in our school community. While the post does not mention our school, we did share the information with law enforcement partners who have investigated, reflecting our collective commitment to safety.

We are working proactively as a school and district team. Classes will proceed as normal on Monday. Safety is paramount and we appreciate the students who contacted a trusted teacher or administrator with their concerns.

Thank you for your partnership in coaching students on appropriate behavior, for the well-being of themselves and others. We appreciate your support.

Sincerely,

Northwest High Principal Kimberly Jackson, Ed.D.

