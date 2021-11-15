Advertisement

LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Nebraska officials highlight adoption

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials on Monday morning will discuss the need for adoptive and foster parents in Nebraska.

Ricketts is proclaiming November as “Adoption Month” in Nebraska.  Stephanie Beasley, director of the Division of Children and Family Services for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, will also be on hand, to raise awareness to help children in foster care or guardianships find permanent homes.

