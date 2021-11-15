Nebraska DOT reveals October fatality toll

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - During the month of Oct., the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported 28 fatalities in crashes on Nebraska roadways.

The NDOT states that the 28 fatalities occurred in 26 fatal crashes. Eight of the twenty vehicle occupants killed were reportedly not using seatbelts - four were using them and eight were unknown.

Documents show that sixteen of the fatalities were in rural locations. NDOT officials say that five fatalities occurred on the interstate, 15 on other highways, and eight fatalities on local roads. One fatality involved a train.

Reports state that, of the 28 total casualties in Oct., five fatalities were motorcyclists and three were pedestrians.

According to NDOT data, there have been 188 traffic fatalities so far in 2021 - down from last year’s report of 210 through Oct. 2020.

However, although there are fewer deaths overall this year, the NDOT reports there were six fewer Oct. fatalities last year with 22.

Authorities also revealed that of the 157 vehicle occupants killed during 2021, only 45 of them were reportedly using seatbelts.

