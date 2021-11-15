Advertisement

Military Avenue lane closures to alter north Omaha traffic

Nebraska Department of Transportation logo
Nebraska Department of Transportation logo(PHOTO: @NebraskaDOT Facebook page)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that Military Avenue in north Omaha will soon have lane restrictions altering east and westbound lanes.

NDOT officials state that beginning on Saturday, Nov. 13, Military Ave. will be restricted to one lane in each direction at N. 65th Street.

The closure, which is in effect until further notice, comes courtesy of MUD as they will be tending to a water main break in the westbound lanes.

