Military Avenue lane closures to alter north Omaha traffic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that Military Avenue in north Omaha will soon have lane restrictions altering east and westbound lanes.

NDOT officials state that beginning on Saturday, Nov. 13, Military Ave. will be restricted to one lane in each direction at N. 65th Street.

The closure, which is in effect until further notice, comes courtesy of MUD as they will be tending to a water main break in the westbound lanes.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.