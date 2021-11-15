Advertisement

LPD: Man crashes stolen car into tree, runs from police

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say crashed a stolen car into a tree.

Sunday, just after midnight, LPD said an officer saw a black Honda CRV speeding eastbound on K Street from 18th Street.

LPD said as the road curved near S 21st Street, the driver lost control and missed the turn, crashing with a tree. The driver then ran away.

Related: LPD: Man confronts driver who stole his truck; police seeing spike in stolen cars

According to police, the driver was located near 22nd and E Streets but he then ran away again from officers.

Police said after a brief chase, they were able to take a 22-year-old man into custody.

LPD said the car had been stolen from Adams Auto Sales, off NW 7th Street and Cornhusker Highway in northwest Lincoln, on Friday. Nov. 12 just after 5 p.m.

Investigators said the employee explained that the car had been left running in the lot as it was being cleaned and someone took it when the employee stepped away.

The vehicle was valued at $6,000 and was towed because of the damage from the crash.

LPD said the plates found on the car belonged to a different vehicle that had been reported stolen on Wednesday, Nov. 10 around 6:30 a.m. off N 62nd and Francis Streets in northeast Lincoln.

The 22-year-old was arrested for felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor theft by receiving, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a police officer, willful reckless driving and suspended license.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goddard Mayor, Hunter Larkin, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County jail Saturday on...
Mayor of Wichita suburb arrested on suspicion of DUI
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
The tradition of selecting a locally-grown tree for the Union Station Christmas tree lives on.
Tree for Omaha’s annual ‘Christmas at Union Station’ comes with years of traditions, memories
The NDCS has reported an inmate's death, Chris Wilbourn, who was incarcerated at the Omaha...
Corrections authorities report Omaha inmate’s death
Iowa train derailment
Train derails in southeast Iowa, spills coal into Mississippi River

Latest News

Union Omaha seeking donated tickets for underserved youth ahead championship game
The Nebraska Army National Guard decided to assist state and local agencies battling the...
National Guard opts in to help with Western Nebraska wildfire
Nebraska State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, right, announced Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, that will run...
Fortenberry prepares opponents on two fronts: Congressional challenger, prosecution
Union Omaha calls on Omaha metro to donate tickets
Union Omaha calls on Omaha metro to donate tickets
I-29 construction lane closures in Council Bluffs
I-29 construction lane closures in Council Bluffs