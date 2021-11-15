Advertisement

Lincoln state senator announces run for Congress

Patty Pansing Brooks (Nebraska Legislature)
Published: Nov. 15, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks announced a run Monday for the Democratic nomination in Nebraska’s First Congressional District, which includes Lincoln.

Her entry made her the most notable, and only name on the Democratic side, looking to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican, who has yet to announce his future plans.

Pansing Brooks, who will be term-limited in the legislature in 2022, has represented her south central Lincoln turf since her first election in 2014.

“I believe the attributes that have made me an effective state senator are the same attributes we need in Washington, more than ever,” said Pansing Brooks in a press release. “Strong leaders collaborate. Strong leaders seek out those they sometimes disagree with to address the issues about which people care. I want to make this happen in Washington - and I want to make Washington more responsive to our District.”

A kickoff event for Pansing Brooks’ campaign will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Lincoln State Great Hall.

Rusty's Morning Forecast