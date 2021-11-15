Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) - Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel were summoned to what was reported as a fatal hunting accident, early Saturday evening, in Pawnee County.

A 23-year-old man died after a hunting accident near Lewiston, according to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Kade Reiman died of an apparent gunshot wound. Reiman was a teacher and coach at Palmyra Public Schools. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue was dispatched for advanced life support assistance to a location just west of 717 Road and 607 Avenue, about two-and-a-half miles southwest of Lewiston.

According to Southeast Communications dispatch traffic, the accident was reported as two males being present with one of the men having suffered a gunshot to the neck.

A medical helicopter was sent to the scene from Lincoln shortly after the 5:20 p.m. accident report, but was advised to go back into service at 5:47 p.m., prior to arriving on scene.

