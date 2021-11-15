Advertisement

Kids return to class at Millard school, masks still required

Black Elk Elementary
Black Elk Elementary
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students at Black Elk Elementary in the Millard Public School District were set to return to their school Monday. Black Elk was temporarily closed for 14 days due to too many positive cases of COVID-19.

The principal sent a letter to parents on behalf of the school’s staff to thank them for their support. She said she was proud of how the students responded to remote learning over the 14-day period.

However students were required to wear masks upon their return because of new cases of COVID-19 among the student population until Thanksgiving break. The decision was made after consulting the Douglas County Health Department.

