Advertisement

Fortenberry prepares opponents on two fronts: Congressional challenger, prosecution

State Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks announced her candidacy for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s congressional seat on Monday.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s longest-serving congressman now has some competition.

One state legislator announced her candidacy Monday to take on Congressman Jeff Fortenberry in next year’s election, but Fortenberry has bigger problems.

Right now, his two biggest opponents in next year’s election cycle are State Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks and the federal prosecutor in California who says Fortenberry lied to the FBI.

Coincidentally enough, Fortenberry’s trial in Los Angeles starts the same day as the deadline for incumbents to enter the Nebraska Congressional race — something that surely complicates the state’s political landscape.

Lincoln Democrat Pansing-Brooks will have reached her term limits in the Nebraska legislature, so naturally, her next move was to announce her candidacy for Congressman Fortenberry’s seat.

Pansing-Brooks claims she has the ability to make friends on all sides of the aisle.

Fortenberry’s seat was considered a relatively safe one for re-election until his indictment last month. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied to the FBI when it came to questions regarding illegal campaign contributions.

“He had a good democratic challenger two years ago and he won comfortably,” said Dr. John Hibbing from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Dr. Hibbing, a political scientist and professor, has followed and studied Nebraska politics for 40 years. He anticipated Fortenberry would face a Republican challenger in the primary before the court troubles.

But the criminal charges change the entire equation.

“But now with the indictment, it could be more than one person from the right,” Dr. Hibbing said. “I think he would have fought off that challenge in a normal year... with the indictment, that could make it more difficult.”

Fortenberry has represented Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District for the last 18 years. He’s due back in federal court for a hearing next week in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goddard Mayor, Hunter Larkin, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County jail Saturday on...
Mayor of Wichita suburb arrested on suspicion of DUI
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
The tradition of selecting a locally-grown tree for the Union Station Christmas tree lives on.
Tree for Omaha’s annual ‘Christmas at Union Station’ comes with years of traditions, memories
The NDCS has reported an inmate's death, Chris Wilbourn, who was incarcerated at the Omaha...
Corrections authorities report Omaha inmate’s death
BNSF Railway train
Train derails in southeast Iowa, spills coal into Mississippi River

Latest News

Patty Pansing Brooks (Nebraska Legislature)
Lincoln state senator announces run for Congress
Goddard Mayor, Hunter Larkin, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County jail Saturday on...
Mayor of Wichita suburb arrested on suspicion of DUI
Veterans Day tributes: Nebraska, Iowa officials thank those who have served
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
29 States to Congress: Reform Military Justice for Sexual Assault Survivors