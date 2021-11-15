Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Thawing out after a chilly Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm up Monday we keep on going Tuesday! Highs climb to the mid-70s with a record setting forecast on track for the metro. Plan on a high of 74 with breezy conditions...

Record warmth Tuesday (wowt)

Winds turn gustier and shift in from the N in the evening as our next cold front moves in. This will drop highs back down to the upper 40s on Wednesday and we’ll continue to cool through Thursday! It’ll be a roller coaster of a week as another ridge builds in after that, warming us back to the mid-50s by the start of the weekend... followed by another cool down to the 40s ahead of Thanksgiving.

Roller coaster week (wowt)

Cool down Wednesday (wowt)

Other than temperature fluctuations, on a off cloudier days, and gusty winds we have a fairly quiet weather pattern leading up to Thanksgiving. That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday.

Thanksgiving Forecast (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.