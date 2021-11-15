Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Thawing out after a chilly Friday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm up Monday we keep on going Tuesday! Highs climb to the mid-70s with a record setting forecast on track for the metro. Plan on a high of 74 with breezy conditions...

Record warmth Tuesday
Record warmth Tuesday(wowt)

Winds turn gustier and shift in from the N in the evening as our next cold front moves in. This will drop highs back down to the upper 40s on Wednesday and we’ll continue to cool through Thursday! It’ll be a roller coaster of a week as another ridge builds in after that, warming us back to the mid-50s by the start of the weekend... followed by another cool down to the 40s ahead of Thanksgiving.

Roller coaster week
Roller coaster week(wowt)
Cool down Wednesday
Cool down Wednesday(wowt)

Other than temperature fluctuations, on a off cloudier days, and gusty winds we have a fairly quiet weather pattern leading up to Thanksgiving. That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday.

Thanksgiving Forecast
Thanksgiving Forecast(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goddard Mayor, Hunter Larkin, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County jail Saturday on...
Mayor of Wichita suburb arrested on suspicion of DUI
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
The tradition of selecting a locally-grown tree for the Union Station Christmas tree lives on.
Tree for Omaha’s annual ‘Christmas at Union Station’ comes with years of traditions, memories
The NDCS has reported an inmate's death, Chris Wilbourn, who was incarcerated at the Omaha...
Corrections authorities report Omaha inmate’s death
BNSF Railway train
Train derails in southeast Iowa, spills coal into Mississippi River

Latest News

Emily's Monday evening forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Big warm up to start the week
Big warm up to start the week