Union Omaha dominates first ever playoff match, advances to championship game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After Union Omaha lost a chance at a USL League One title in 2020 due to COVID-19, it almost felt inevitable that the Owls would fight their way back to that same spot in 2021.

The team finished as regular season champs, which resulted in a first round bye. After two weeks off, Union Omaha played its first ever playoff match on Saturday. Facing FC Tucson, the Owls poured it on in a 6-1 win.

Two first-half goals from Evan Conway allowed the team to play from in front. Goals by Damia Viader and Devin Boyce extended it to 4-0 in the second half.

Union Omaha will now play in the USL League One championship in one week on Saturday, 11/20/21. They’ll either face Chattanooga or Greenville, the team who was named league champions last year after Union Omaha couldn’t play.

