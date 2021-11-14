Tree for Omaha’s annual ‘Christmas at Union Station’ comes with years of traditions, memories

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Durham Museum, housed inside Omaha’s Union Station, has selected the tree that will be harvested for the annual Christmas at Union Station holiday season.

“This is a tradition that dates back to the early 1930s when the station opened, Union Pacific used to harvest a tree from the pacific northwest and bring it to Omaha via train to be the centerpiece of Christmas at Union Station,” says Durham Museum communications director Jessica Brummer.

In more recent years, the tradition has shifted to choosing a locally grown tree.

Each summer, The Durham Museum and Union Pacific railroad workers visit between 30 to 40 trees that have been submitted by community members. The museum will select the top five contenders, and Union Pacific makes the final selection in early September, Brummer says.

“She was actually runner-up last year and this year they called and said she was one of the five finalists and we were really hoping it was going to be picked and it was, and she was so excited!” says Joyce Synowieki, daughter-in-law Rosemary Synowiecki, the owner of this year’s 40-foot-tall spruce.

“It’s been a focal point for family photos for years - proms, holidays,” Joyce adds.

This year’s tree is extra special. Rosemary and her late husband, Frank, or better known as “Dinker,” are the original owners of one of Omaha’s most beloved bars - Dinker’s Bar and Grill.

The family explains to 6 News that Dinker and two of his grandsons planted the tree together while they were building the house next door to the bar in 1986.

“They remembered when they were planting it, they were watering it and you came outside and said ‘kids don’t knock that tree over!’ and they said ‘well, we planted it, so if we knock it over it’s no big deal!’” Joyce adds.

“It’s really going to be different, we’re used to having it here for so long,” Rosemary says about the massive spruce.

The good thing about saying goodbye to the tree? Rosemary will now have a clear view of the Polish mural painted on the side of Dinker’s. But, she says, it’s still bittersweet. It has been a pillar of memories for five generations of the Synowiecki family.

“We used to come out here, go under it, for Easter we’d find stuff all over inside of it, and then with all my cousins we go inside of it, just talk, hang out, try climbing it sometimes,” says Rosemary’s great-grandson, Colin Emsick.

Rosemary and her family say it’s an honor to be chosen, and they can’t wait to see the tree covered in lights inside Union Station later this month.

“It’s really special that an Omaha tradition, Christmas at Union Station is getting a tree from a family that’s really an Omaha tradition, so many people know Dinker’s, so many people know that family, they’re a long-standing family in the Omaha community,” Brummer says. ”That’s really special for us, were a history museum so we love the history of that.”

The tree will be harvested at 8 o’clock Monday morning and will be trucked to The Durham Museum. The doors of the museum will be removed to fit the tree inside.

Brummer adds that this year’s tree décor may look a little different, too. While Union Station celebrates 90 years, the lights and decorations will be all white as a throwback to the early days of the tradition.

The lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. The event will be held virtually.

