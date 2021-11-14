Advertisement

Police investigating North Omaha stabbing that injured one

Police are investigating a cutting near 25th and Meredith Ave that occurred early Sunday...
Police are investigating a cutting near 25th and Meredith Ave that occurred early Sunday morning and injured one male.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department responded to a cutting call for an injured 35-year-old man in north Omaha early Sunday morning.

Officers report that at 2:39 a.m., they responded to a residence near N. 25th St. and Meredith Ave. and located one male victim suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim reportedly told police officers that the incident occurred in the area of N. 18th St. and Victor Ave. However, officers say they were unable to locate the scene of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-7867, at www.p3tips.com, or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha couple’s car wrongfully towed by police
Developing Civic Auditorium site
Omaha reaches agreement for redevelopment of old Civic auditorium area
Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
North Platte traffic stop leads to arrest of Minnesota homicide suspect
Westside Football
Westside, Gretna, Bennington among the state semifinal winners
Only on 6: Development in the works for North Omaha
EXCLUSIVE - 24th & Lake redevelopment: Businesswoman has big plans for heart of north Omaha

Latest News

The NDCS has reported an inmate's death, Chris Wilbourn, who was incarcerated at the Omaha...
Corrections authorities report Omaha inmate’s death
Cornelius Pratt, 52, is facing charges stemming from an Omaha cutting near the Siena Francis...
One charged in cutting near Omaha’s Francis House
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Morning Forecast – Decreasing winds Sunday with seasonably chilly highs
Sunday, November 14th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast