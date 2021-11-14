Police investigating North Omaha stabbing that injured one

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department responded to a cutting call for an injured 35-year-old man in north Omaha early Sunday morning.

Officers report that at 2:39 a.m., they responded to a residence near N. 25th St. and Meredith Ave. and located one male victim suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim reportedly told police officers that the incident occurred in the area of N. 18th St. and Victor Ave. However, officers say they were unable to locate the scene of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-7867, at www.p3tips.com, or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

