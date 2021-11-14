Advertisement

One charged in cutting near Omaha’s Francis House

Cornelius Pratt, 52, is facing charges stemming from an Omaha cutting near the Siena Francis House early Sunday morning.(Omaha Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers responded to a report of a cutting that injured one person in east Omaha early Sunday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at 3:56 a.m. when officers located a male victim with a stab wound to his leg at the Holiday Inn located at 1420 Cuming St. The 38-year-old victim reportedly told police he was stabbed near the Siena Francis House nearby.

Authorities state the victim was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries.

Law enforcement reveals that officers were able to find the scene of the cutting near the Francis House during an investigation and located a possible suspect.

Police later reported that Cornelius Pratt, 52, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for felony assault and use of a weapon.

