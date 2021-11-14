Mallory’s Morning Forecast – Decreasing winds Sunday with seasonably chilly highs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Eppley Airfield hit 50° right before Midnight Saturday night; this will likely be the official high for both Saturday and Sunday.

Since then, temperatures have dropped into the 30s thanks to clearing skies and gusty northwest winds overnight. Wind speeds will gradually decrease throughout the day, making for a calmer afternoon and evening.

Winds gradually decrease throughout the day (WOWT)

A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Sunday, with highs warming into the mid to upper-40s. Low-50s are possible for areas southwest of the Omaha Metro.

Outside of a spotty shower or a few sprinkles, mostly to partly cloudy skies roll in tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper-30s.

A BIG warm-up moves in Monday, pushing highs into the mid to upper-60s for the afternoon! Tuesday will be a bit breezier as highs soar into the lower-70s. High, thin clouds are expected both days.

Enjoy this warm spell, as a dry front will knock highs back into the upper-40s and lower-50s Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Overall, the stretch beyond looks a bit breezy with variable cloud cover and highs in the 40s and 50s.

