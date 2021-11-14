Douglas County deputy injured in trespasser incident at youth center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Uta Halee Academy on Saturday afternoon for an incident with a trespasser that was reportedly attempting to stab people.

Authorities say that around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, a lone deputy was the first to arrive at the academy north of downtown Omaha. Reports state the deputy located the suspect driving a car and attempted to detain her after she drove her car into an academy yard.

While attempting to detain the suspect, authorities say she refused commands and threw white powder and a glass jar at the deputy. The DCSO believes the powder was salt.

Reports indicate the glass jar struck the deputy in the forehead, causing injury. The DCSO says the deputy was able to take the suspect to the ground at which time another deputy and Omaha Police officers arrived and assisted.

Authorities state the deputy was then taken into custody and transported to Immanuel to be treated for the cut to his forehead. The suspect was also reportedly taken to Immanuel where she was medically cleared for booking.

Documents reveal that before deputies arrived, the suspect was allegedly attempting to stab a Postal Carrier with a piece of glass. The suspect was reportedly unsuccessful in these attempts and only caused minor red marks on the carrier thanks to a thick coat.

DCSO Officials state the suspect was booked for second-degree assault, second-degree assault on an officer, third-degree assault on an officer, trespassing, and criminal mischief.

