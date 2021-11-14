Advertisement

Douglas County deputy injured in trespasser incident at youth center

Nebraska Douglas County Sheriff's Office logo
Nebraska Douglas County Sheriff's Office logo(Koziol | Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Uta Halee Academy on Saturday afternoon for an incident with a trespasser that was reportedly attempting to stab people.

Authorities say that around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, a lone deputy was the first to arrive at the academy north of downtown Omaha. Reports state the deputy located the suspect driving a car and attempted to detain her after she drove her car into an academy yard.

While attempting to detain the suspect, authorities say she refused commands and threw white powder and a glass jar at the deputy. The DCSO believes the powder was salt.

Reports indicate the glass jar struck the deputy in the forehead, causing injury. The DCSO says the deputy was able to take the suspect to the ground at which time another deputy and Omaha Police officers arrived and assisted.

Authorities state the deputy was then taken into custody and transported to Immanuel to be treated for the cut to his forehead. The suspect was also reportedly taken to Immanuel where she was medically cleared for booking.

Documents reveal that before deputies arrived, the suspect was allegedly attempting to stab a Postal Carrier with a piece of glass. The suspect was reportedly unsuccessful in these attempts and only caused minor red marks on the carrier thanks to a thick coat.

DCSO Officials state the suspect was booked for second-degree assault, second-degree assault on an officer, third-degree assault on an officer, trespassing, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha couple’s car wrongfully towed by police
Developing Civic Auditorium site
Omaha reaches agreement for redevelopment of old Civic auditorium area
Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
North Platte traffic stop leads to arrest of Minnesota homicide suspect
Westside Football
Westside, Gretna, Bennington among the state semifinal winners
Only on 6: Development in the works for North Omaha
EXCLUSIVE - 24th & Lake redevelopment: Businesswoman has big plans for heart of north Omaha

Latest News

BNSF Railway train
Train derails in southeast Iowa, spills coal into Mississippi River
The tradition of selecting a locally-grown tree for the Union Station Christmas tree lives on.
Tree for Omaha’s annual ‘Christmas at Union Station’ comes with years of traditions, memories
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Big warm up to start the week
Big warm up to start the week