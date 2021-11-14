Advertisement

Des Moines shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another early...
Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another early Sunday morning.(WPTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Sunday morning shooting in Des Moines left one man dead and another injured.

Des Moines Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found an 18-year-old Des Moines man critically hurt with a gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Pennsylvania and E. University Avenue. That man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said in a statement that a 23-year-old Des Moines man was also injured in the shooting, which took place in a road about one mile east of where the victims were found.

Police said the shooting was the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

